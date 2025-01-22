DOST Batangas issues apology over ‘unserious’ earthquake advisory

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) – Batangas has issued an official apology for incorporating a “trending line” in its announcement about the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Calatagan, Batangas, on Monday, Jan. 20.

In its official statement, the agency clarified that the post was intended to deliver timely updates to the public after a tremor hit the Calatagan area at around 6:43 PM, but acknowledged that the tone may have been misunderstood by some.

“We wish to clarify that our intention was never to downplay the seriousness of earthquakes or undermine the credibility of our organization, particularly the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Earthquakes are a critical matter, and we deeply respect the role of PHIVOLCS in ensuring public safety and awareness,” the agency said.

The post in question, which originally read “Opo, lumindol. Wait for updates,” garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with some criticizing its casual and seemingly ‘unserious’ tone. It was later revised to read: “Thank you for engaging with us! We hope that your engagement translates into a deeper love for Science, Technology, and Innovation! #iykyk.”

Additionally, another post from the agency read: “Kung ganun daw ba dapat mag-update ng lindol? Alangan naman pong ‘Juskupo, Juskupo!’ Follow our page, sagot namin ang S&T updates!”

While some social media users criticized the tone as inappropriate for such a serious subject, others praised it for being engaging and effectively drawing attention to science and technology.

“Bakit naman po pinalitan ang post? Mas engaging kaya siya sa audience at mas marami ang napupukaw ang pansin regarding S&T updates (sa gaya ko din na wala na sa kalendaryo ang edad). Also, bakit yung ibang mga politiko, pwede mag laro while announcing updates samantalang ang mga kabataan or young, bright minds ay hindi?” one commenter said.

Meanwhile, some also expressed confusion about the legitimacy of the DOST-Batangas Facebook account, speculating whether it had been hacked due to the unconventional tone of its advisory.

DOST-Batangas acknowledged the concerns and assured the public that it will be more mindful in crafting its communications moving forward.

“If the tone or context of the post was misconstrued, we sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding it may have caused. Likewise, we sincerely extend our apologies to PHIVOLCS for this incident and assure everyone that we will be more mindful in crafting our communications, all with the aim of fostering a deeper appreciation for science, technology, and innovation among Filipinos,” the statement added.