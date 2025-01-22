Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW warns against cross-country recruitment schemes targeting OFWs

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 mins ago

Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a renewed warning to the public regarding the rising incidents of “cross-country” or “third-country” recruitment schemes online that are targeting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

This warning comes after the DMW received reports about a possible case of human trafficking involving Filipinos who were tricked into forced criminal activities, such as working in online scam operations.

The report mentioned that several Filipinos, who had been recruited in Dubai, were allegedly sent to Nigeria and other countries in West Africa for illegal work.

“Pinaalalahanan ng DMW ang publiko na maging matalino at huwag magpapaloko sa mga pekeng recruiter upang hindi mabiktima ng illegal recruitment, human trafficking, at online scams,” the DMW said.

The scheme often involves workers being recruited in one country (like the Philippines), then stopping over in another country, before finally arriving at their destination, or the third country, for illegal work. These often involve fake job offers that promise high-paying positions but instead trap workers into dangerous and illegal situations.

The DMW is urging all Filipinos, especially those looking for overseas work, to be cautious and make sure they are dealing with legitimate recruiters. If anyone encounters or suspects any cases like this, the DMW urges them to report it immediately via email at [email protected] or through their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dmwairtip.

