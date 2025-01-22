Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW reviews deployment guidelines to Kuwait after OFW deaths

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is reassessing its deployment policies for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait to enhance protections, especially for domestic workers.

This follows recent tragic incidents, including the deaths of Jenny Alvarado, who suffocated from burning coal, and Dafnie Nacalaban, whose body was discovered after being missing for two months.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac confirmed that the department is exploring stricter measures, including possible restrictions on deployments and enhanced safety protocols.

The DMW already prohibits first-time OFWs without prior overseas experience and implements pre-departure briefings and monitoring systems.

The department expressed condolences to the families of the deceased workers and pledged to continue its investigation into their cases.

Additionally, Senator Raffy Tulfo, during a Senate hearing, recommended a total deployment ban for Filipino domestic workers to Kuwait until improvements are made to the current system.

