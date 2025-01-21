Unplugged moments: Things to do while stuck in the metro without your phone

What do you do when you’re stuck in the metro during a delay? Do you find yourself endlessly scrolling through your phone?

Research shows that excessive screen time can harm learning, memory, and mental health. According to Stanford, too much screen exposure can even thin the cerebral cortex—the part of the brain responsible for memory, decision-making, and problem-solving.

So during your next metro delay, consider looking up and giving your brain a well-deserved break! Here are things to do while stuck in the metro without your phone.

1. Read a book (if you have one)

If you’re old-school and love carrying a book or magazine, now’s the perfect time to dive in. A good book can capture your imagination so completely that you’ll find yourself flipping pages nonstop—and before you know it, you’ve already arrived at your destination!

2. Practice gratitude or mindfulness

Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and take this as a chance to unwind. Think about the positive aspects of your day or life—your family, your job, or even just having a seat on the metro! Mindfulness can help reduce stress and keep you calm during delays.

3. Strike up a friendly conversation

If you’re feeling sociable, a quick chat with your seatmate can make time fly. Many OFWs in Dubai have incredible stories to share—about their families, their dreams, or even the funniest things they’ve encountered at work. Just keep the conversation light and respectful. Who knows, you might make a new friend or connection.

4. Daydream or plan your day

Sometimes, daydreaming can be therapeutic. Picture your dream vacation or your next big career step. If you’re more goal-oriented, use this moment to mentally map out your to-do list for the day. Without distractions, you might even come up with creative solutions to lingering challenges.

5. Engage in mental exercises

Test your brainpower! Think of a list of things starting with a certain letter, try to calculate something in your head, or mentally quiz yourself about topics you love. It’s a great way to sharpen your mind while you wait.

6. Appreciate the views around you

When you’re stuck in the metro, sometimes it helps to simply take a moment to observe your surroundings. Look out the window and appreciate the changing landscape as the metro moves. Whether it’s the city skyline, the streets full of life, or even the details of the stations, taking in the views can help calm your mind and give you a new perspective during your commute.

Being stuck in the metro doesn’t have to be a bore! There are plenty of ways to keep yourself entertained without relying too much on your phone—whether it’s sparking your imagination with a book or simply enjoying a moment of calm and gratitude. Not only do these activities help pass the time, but they’re also a great way to give your eyes and brain a much-needed break.