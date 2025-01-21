Stuck in Dubai metro? Courtesies, etiquette every commuter should know

The Dubai Metro is one of the most efficient and popular modes of transportation in Dubai, UAE, serving an impressive average of 767,000 riders daily, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

With an outstanding punctuality rate of 99.7%, the metro is a reliable choice for commuters. On rare occasions, however, technical issues may arise—like today—leaving commuters waiting for a few extra minutes.

If you find yourself stuck in Dubai’s metro, remember that small acts of kindness, like practicing good etiquette, can make everyone’s day a little better—including yours.

Here’s a list of courtesies and etiquette every Dubai Metro rider should know:

1. Give way to passengers exiting the train.

This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s often overlooked when passengers focus too much on securing their own comfortable spot. Some passengers who decided to leave the metro and take a taxi ended up struggling to get out due to the crowd.

So, let’s be kind and respectful. Always allow passengers to alight before boarding and make a little room to give way to those heading out for smooth flow. Do not block the doors or aisles so others can enter or exit comfortably.

2. Keep your volume down.

The Dubai Metro decided to take a little break for just over 20 minutes, and while you’re enjoying your playlist, your metro neighbor definitely isn’t—especially if your music is blasting loud enough for them to hear it all the way through.

The same goes for your phone calls or face-to-face chats. As much as your conversation with your friend might seem urgent, trust me—nobody needs to hear the full 20-minute rundown of how your family needs money for Bunso’s birthday lechon or Tita’s 5th emergency this month! Keep it quiet and courteous for everyone’s sake.

3. Offer your seat to those in need

Within those good little over 20 minutes of delay, you could help brighten someone’s day by offering your seat, especially for seniors, pregnant women, and people with determination. Yes, it’s true; almost every worker in Dubai has a hectic schedule, and some might hesitate to give up their seat. But let’s face it—it’s the small acts of kindness that make a big difference, and we need more people who are willing to think of others.

4. Be mindful of personal space

We all know that feeling when the Dubai Metro is packed, and you’re standing so close to someone that you can practically read their text messages or, in the case of your fellow OFWs, catch a glimpse of the K-drama they’re watching on their phone. It’s like you’re a part of their viewing party whether you like it or not!

So, let’s do everyone a favor and respect personal space, even when the metro is delayed. If you’re standing, try not to lean in too close. Give some breathing room so both of you can enjoy the ride without feeling like you’re practically sharing the same seat. Because at the end of the day, even a 20-minute delay is less stressful when everyone’s a little bit more mindful.

5. Stay patient and polite during delays

When the Dubai Metro is delayed, it can be easy to get frustrated, especially when you’re rushing to go to work. But let’s face it, a smile or a simple “sorry” can work wonders to make the situation more bearable—not just for you, but for your fellow commuters, too! OFWs know all too well how patience can be a game-changer, especially when you’re dealing with a 20-minute delay. So, instead of fuming, why not flash a smile at the person next to you? You might just make their day a little easier, and who knows, that kindness could come full circle, making your wait a bit more tolerable.

In the end, a little courtesy can make any delay more bearable. By showing kindness, we can all make our daily commute smoother and more pleasant for everyone. Let’s spread good vibes, even in the toughest moments!