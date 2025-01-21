Gov’t to press charges vs Kuwait employer over OFW suffocation

The government will press charges against the employer of a Filipina household worker who succumbed to suffocation, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said.

The NBI told a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 21, that based on initial autopsy findings Jenny Alvarado died of carbon monoxide poisoning, reinforcing the family’s suspicion that the overseas worker’ death was a case of foul play.

“There was carbon monoxide present in the blood of the deceased. As for the cause of death, it’s due to asphyxia due to inhalation of respirable gases, specifically carbon monoxide,” said Dr. Simon Gasapo of the NBI medico-legal.

Pending the final autopsy report, the government will proceed to hold Alvarado’s employer accountable, in particular the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it will file charges of negligence.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac noted the failure of the employer to take precaution when Alvarado and other workers were transferred to a new location.

“They were transferred to a bahay bakasyunan [vacation house] and we feel that the employer should have taken the necessary precautions to at least warn them against the new place, new room, the ventilation to the new room. So these are all indicators to my mind of possible negligence,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac clarified that the NBI would pursue criminal charges after it completes the investigation.

“This is civil action,” he added, pointing out that the NBI will recommend criminal liabilities.

Meanwhile, Senator Raffy Tulfo has renewed calls for a total deployment ban for household workers to Kuwait, citing the Gulf state’s failure to ensure the safety of Filipino workers.

“The problem is Kuwait. The problem is the government of Kuwait not doing enough,” Tulfo said, noting that the government should take a stronger stance in protecting Filipino workers abroad. He expressed willingness to lobby the matter with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Ibalik natin ang ban, wala na munang deployment stop, yung mga nandoon, sila nalang muna,” Tulfo said, adding that the focus for now should be ensuring the safety of workers in Kuwait.

Cacdac said his agency would need more time to evaluate the potential impact of such a move.

The government imposed a ban on first time domestic helpers back in 2023 following the brutal death of Julleebee Ranara.