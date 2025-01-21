Filipina figure skater Skye Chua represents PH in 2025 Winter University Games

Filipina figure skater Skye Chua proudly represented the Philippines as the nation’s sole delegate at the 2025 Winter University Games in Turin, Italy.

The Sparkle artist competed in the Ladies Short Program, achieving a Segment Score of 26.69 and finishing 32nd in the category.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Despite the placement, she proudly represented the Philippines and brought honor to the University of the Philippines as a student-athlete.

In an interview with GMA News, Chua shared that she trained three times a week to prepare for the competition, starting her day early to practice with her team. She also adjusted her university class schedule to accommodate her rigorous training routine.

Balancing her studies and commitments as a Sparkle artist, Chua rescheduled classes when taping or video shoots overlapped with her academic schedule. As long as she provided valid proof of her activities, the university granted her requests for adjustments.

Chua earned various supporters from the Filipino community and high-ranking officials, such as Consul General Elmer G. Cato of the Republic of the Philippines in Milan.

Chua had represented her home country several times, including earning a podium finish at the Southeast Asian Figure Skating Competition and in other large winter multi-sport events for student-athletes.

Written with the contributions by Alona Cochon