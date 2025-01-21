Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Filipina figure skater Skye Chua represents PH in 2025 Winter University Games

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Filipina figure skater Skye Chua proudly represented the Philippines as the nation’s sole delegate at the 2025 Winter University Games in Turin, Italy.

The Sparkle artist competed in the Ladies Short Program, achieving a Segment Score of 26.69 and finishing 32nd in the category.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Despite the placement, she proudly represented the Philippines and brought honor to the University of the Philippines as a student-athlete.

In an interview with GMA News, Chua shared that she trained three times a week to prepare for the competition, starting her day early to practice with her team. She also adjusted her university class schedule to accommodate her rigorous training routine.

Balancing her studies and commitments as a Sparkle artist, Chua rescheduled classes when taping or video shoots overlapped with her academic schedule. As long as she provided valid proof of her activities, the university granted her requests for adjustments.

Chua earned various supporters from the Filipino community and high-ranking officials, such as Consul General Elmer G. Cato of the Republic of the Philippines in Milan.

Chua had represented her home country several times, including earning a podium finish at the Southeast Asian Figure Skating Competition and in other large winter multi-sport events for student-athletes.

Written with the contributions by Alona Cochon

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

WHO generic World Health Organization Generic

President Trump’s EO withdraws US from World Health Organization

23 seconds ago
KC Concepcion

KC Concepcion’s photo joins Getty Museum collection, captured by Mark Nicdao

18 mins ago
Sampaguita girl

Brosas calls for compassion towards “Sampaguita vendor”

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 21T095633.127

Gordon Ramsay hosts exclusive event in Manila with Judy Ann Santos, vloggers

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button