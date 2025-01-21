Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Darryl Yap reveals trailer for Pepsi Paloma film, set for February 5 premiere

Screengrab from Darryl Yap's movie trailer.

Darryl Yap has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film on Pepsi Paloma announcing that the movie will hit local cinemas on February 5.

The video opens with Rhed Bustamante portraying the late actress Pepsi Paloma, walking alone with smeared makeup, narrating her desperation to find any way to make money. It then cuts to her mother, played by Shamaine Buencamino, angrily warning against people who allegedly treated them cruelly.

The trailer is titled “THE TRAILER OF THE TRUTH,” accompanied by a caption stating, “Para sa ika-40 anibersayo ng kamatayan ni Pepsi Paloma.” The clip also includes excerpts from real interviews with Paloma’s mother and brother.

In addition to Bustamante and Buencamino, the cast features Gina Alajar, Mon Confiado, Beverly Salviejo, and Rosanna Roces.

The release of the trailer comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between Yap and veteran TV host Vic Sotto. Sotto has filed 19 counts of cyber libel against Yap over the earlier teaser, which implicated him as one of the alleged rapists of Paloma.

Sotto has also filed a petition for a writ of habeas data, demanding the removal of any references to his name in the promotion of the film.

