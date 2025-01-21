Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi is no. 1 on world’s safest cities list for 2025

Jennibeth Reforsado

Abu Dhabi has achieved another remarkable milestone by being ranked first on the world’s safest cities list for 2025 by international cost of living database Numbeo, marking the ninth consecutive year it has held this prestigious title since 2017.

This recognition highlights the UAE capital’s commitment to developing innovative security plans, strategies, and initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO).

In the 2025 standings, Abu Dhabi ranked first out of 382 global cities, solidifying its position as a leader in public safety. The emirate’s sustained efforts to enhance the quality of life have played a crucial role in maintaining this status, ADMO emphasized.

It also noted the proactive measures implemented by the Abu Dhabi Police to promote a sense of safety and security within the community have strengthened public trust and contributed significantly to this achievement.

