Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE named top Arab destination for auto sales investments in 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 seconds ago

The United Arab Emirates topped the list of Arab nations as the best and most attractive destination for auto sales investment and businesses for 2024.

According to Kuwaiti-based Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman), the UAE topped the list of Arab countries, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Algeria, and Egypt attracted 145 foreign projects, representing 79% of the total. These projects accounted for 89% of the total investment, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

These projects generated over 91,000 jobs, accounting for 89% of the total employment opportunities. China emerged as the leading investor in the Arab region, contributing 27 projects valued at USD 8 billion and creating approximately 20,000 jobs.

By the end of 2024, five nations—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, and Kuwait—accounted for approximately 75% of the region’s total vehicle sales.

All in all, the automotive sector in Arab countries had 184 foreign projects worth USD 25 billion, giving over 102,000 jobs from January 2003 to October 2024.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

NutriAsia Maxs Style Fried Chicken

NutriAsia kicks off 2025 with flavorful Max’s Style Fried Chicken recipe

1 hour ago
teenage pregnancy istock

Marcos calls anti-teen pregnancy measure ‘ridiculous’

2 hours ago
President Bongbong Marcos left and former PH president Rodrigo Duterte

Marcos rejects Duterte’s budget allegations: ‘He’s lying’

3 hours ago
businesswoman working istock

Gov’t evaluating proposals to adjust work hours in agencies – Marcos

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button