UAE named top Arab destination for auto sales investments in 2024

The United Arab Emirates topped the list of Arab nations as the best and most attractive destination for auto sales investment and businesses for 2024.

According to Kuwaiti-based Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman), the UAE topped the list of Arab countries, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Algeria, and Egypt attracted 145 foreign projects, representing 79% of the total. These projects accounted for 89% of the total investment, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

These projects generated over 91,000 jobs, accounting for 89% of the total employment opportunities. China emerged as the leading investor in the Arab region, contributing 27 projects valued at USD 8 billion and creating approximately 20,000 jobs.

By the end of 2024, five nations—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, and Kuwait—accounted for approximately 75% of the region’s total vehicle sales.

All in all, the automotive sector in Arab countries had 184 foreign projects worth USD 25 billion, giving over 102,000 jobs from January 2003 to October 2024.