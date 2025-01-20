Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai government achieves 93.8% customer happiness rating, 2024 report reveals

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino32 mins ago

A report revealed that Dubai government entities have achieved an average customer happiness rating of 93.8% in 2024.

The report, annually issued by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP), highlighted the top-performing government entities in customer happiness for 2024:

  1. Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE) – 98.75%
  2. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) – 97.01%
  3. Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) – 96.99%

The report also revealed that the Dubai government entities achieved a Mystery Shopper score of 95.8% and an employee happiness rating of 86.7%.

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the results of the DGEP report in 2024.

The Crown Prince instructed the DGEP team to keep evaluating customer happiness and employee feedback, using the report as a basis for ongoing improvement.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino32 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ex QC mayor herbert bistek bautista

Former QC Mayor Herbert Bautista, ex-city administrator convicted of graft over P32m contract

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 19T171240.597

RTA: AED1.5-billion Al Fay Street Development Project to benefit over 600K residents

17 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

Cacdac urges Comelec to exempt OFW financial support from spending ban

20 hours ago
KELA Template 11

Bye cheat days, hello health goals: Manage your health after the holidays!

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button