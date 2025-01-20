Dubai government achieves 93.8% customer happiness rating, 2024 report reveals

A report revealed that Dubai government entities have achieved an average customer happiness rating of 93.8% in 2024.

The report, annually issued by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP), highlighted the top-performing government entities in customer happiness for 2024:

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE) – 98.75% Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) – 97.01% Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) – 96.99%

The report also revealed that the Dubai government entities achieved a Mystery Shopper score of 95.8% and an employee happiness rating of 86.7%.

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the results of the DGEP report in 2024.

The Crown Prince instructed the DGEP team to keep evaluating customer happiness and employee feedback, using the report as a basis for ongoing improvement.