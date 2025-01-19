RTA: AED1.5-billion Al Fay Street Development Project to benefit over 600K residents

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the awarding of the AED1.5-billion contract for the Al Fay Street Development Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at further enhancing Dubai’s road network.

According to RTA, this project will extend from Al Fay Street’s intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continuing to Emirates Road.

#RTA has awarded the contract for the Al Fay Street Development Project.

The project extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passes through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continues to Emirates Road, with a total contract value of AED 1.5… pic.twitter.com/pe64P7ouiW — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 19, 2025

Upon completion, it is expected to increase Al Fay Street’s capacity to handle 64,400 vehicles per hour, significantly improving connectivity for an estimated 600,000 residents and visitors.

The development, RTA said, includes five key intersections and will feature over 26,400 meters of roads and bridges, enhancing traffic flow and access to various residential and developmental areas such as Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Village Circle.

It also follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Authority added.

For his part, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the RTA, emphasized the project’s strategic importance, stating that it would create a new corridor for east-west connectivity and facilitate smoother traffic between major roads.

“The Al Fay Street Development Project is a pivotal infrastructure initiative within Dubai’s road network. It establishes a new strategic corridor among the emirate’s main roads,” Al Tayer said.

The project, he noted, has been divided into two phases, with the first intersection involving the construction of a bridge at Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road designed to accommodate left-turn traffic.

Subsequent phases will address additional intersections, including the conversion of a roundabout between Dubai Sports City and Dubai Production City into a signal-controlled intersection, and the construction of multiple bridges to ensure seamless traffic flow.