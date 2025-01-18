Unlock Your Best Self: Meet the Coaches Transforming Lives at Ako Naman Muna Dubai

Imagine a space where you can pause, reflect, and learn from those who have walked a similar path. For OFWs facing constant pressures and challenges, Ako Naman Muna Dubai offers a transformative opportunity for personal growth.

Designed to address the unique hurdles that OFWs encounter, this workshop is led by seasoned experts who offer practical strategies and insights to help attendees attain balance and fulfillment in their lives.

Coach Russ Juson, a transformational coach with 17 years of experience, will guide participants toward realizing their dreams. From his humble beginnings as a janitor and promodiser to becoming an international coach and entrepreneur, Coach Russ combines resilience, wisdom, and actionable tools to help attendees rewrite their stories and achieve continuous growth.

On the business front, Reymond Delos Reyes, commonly known as Boss RDR, brings invaluable expertise to professionals and entrepreneurs. Specializing in e-commerce, franchising, and sales, he provides practical advice and strategies to help OFWs excel in their careers or start their own ventures.

But what truly sets this workshop apart are the lives it has already transformed. Robert Tandingan, a planning engineer in Dubai, went from feeling stuck and isolated to regaining his confidence and rediscovering his purpose both in his career and personal life.

For HR professional Shilla Mae Verano, the workshop became a lifeline during a period of emotional struggle. Despite outward success, she grappled with inner emptiness, but after attending the program, she was able to learn to prioritize her mental health and have a healthier outlook on life.

Ako Naman Muna Dubai is more than just a workshop—it’s a platform for creating lasting change supported by a growing community of like-minded individuals. Join them on January 25 and 26, 2025, at The Bristol Hotel, Dubai. Register at www.mjsglobalinnovations.com/akonamanmunadubai.