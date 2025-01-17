Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE honors Covid-19 frontline workers with nationwide festival

Kristine Erika Agustin24 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates will honor and celebrate the efforts of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Frontline Heroes Festival.

Starting today, Jan. 17, until March 2, the festival will tour across all emirates to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of the healthcare, security, and service sector workers who ensured the continuity of daily life amid the crisis.

“This festival is part of our commitment to recognizing the efforts of our heroes who stood on the frontlines during the toughest times. The festival aims to deliver a message of gratitude and appreciation to them and their families while celebrating their inspiring stories of sacrifice and dedication to serving the nation,” the Frontline Heroes Office said through WAM.

Courtesy: WAM

The festival will commence at Fujairah’s Open Beach from Jan. 17 to 19.

It will continue its journey across the UAE, stopping at Ras Al Khaimah’s Mareedh Beach from Jan. 24-26, Umm Al Qaiwain’s Al Khor Waterfront from Jan. 21-Feb. 2, Ajman Marina from Feb. 7-9, and Sharjah’s Flag Island from Feb. 14-16.

The festival will also take place in Dubai’s Creek Park from Feb. 21-23, and will conclude in Abu Dhabi Corniche from Feb. 28 to March 2.

In addition to interactive booths highlighting the contributions of frontline workers, the festival will also feature cultural and artistic performances, family-friendly activities, panel discussions, and workshops to raise awareness on the importance of supporting the frontline workers.

 

