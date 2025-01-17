Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Impeachment vs. Duterte ‘poor timing’ — Marcos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintains his position that any impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte is not what the country needs right now.

In an interview with reporters in Leyte on Friday, Jan. 17, Marcos said any impeachment complaint will be difficult to progress ahead of the election season.

“But I still think that even if we – even if Congress is mandated to process these… Congress doesn’t have… The House doesn’t have a choice, and the Senate doesn’t have a choice once these impeachment complaints are filed,” said Marcos.

“Well, I don’t think that now is the time to go through that. So, ipaubaya na muna natin sa ating… Tutal as a practical matter, papasok na tayo sa campaign period. Wala ng congressman, wala ng senador dahil nangangampanya na sila. Hindi tayo makakapagbuo ng quorum. And so, as a practical matter, the timing is very poor,” he added.

Marcos previously said he would not support any impeachment move against the Vice President as it would not benefit the lives of Filipinos.

“What will happen to the—if somebody files an impeachment? It will tie down the House, it will tie down the Senate. It will just take up all our time, for what? For nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” Marcos had said.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin also said that Marcos’ position on impeachment remains unchanged even after the massive rally organized by religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo on Jan. 13.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

crypto tower. courtesy by dmcc

Dubai plans to build futuristic ‘Crypto Tower’

6 mins ago
OFW Hospital

Over 80,000 OFWs, families receive medical care at OFW hospital in 2024

9 mins ago
maris racal 2

Maris Racal makes comeback in music industry with her new song ‘Perpektong Tao’

3 hours ago
domestic helper cleaning istock

MOHRE: Why hire domestic helpers through certified agencies?

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button