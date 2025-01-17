Impeachment vs. Duterte ‘poor timing’ — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintains his position that any impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte is not what the country needs right now.

In an interview with reporters in Leyte on Friday, Jan. 17, Marcos said any impeachment complaint will be difficult to progress ahead of the election season.

“But I still think that even if we – even if Congress is mandated to process these… Congress doesn’t have… The House doesn’t have a choice, and the Senate doesn’t have a choice once these impeachment complaints are filed,” said Marcos.

“Well, I don’t think that now is the time to go through that. So, ipaubaya na muna natin sa ating… Tutal as a practical matter, papasok na tayo sa campaign period. Wala ng congressman, wala ng senador dahil nangangampanya na sila. Hindi tayo makakapagbuo ng quorum. And so, as a practical matter, the timing is very poor,” he added.

Marcos previously said he would not support any impeachment move against the Vice President as it would not benefit the lives of Filipinos.

“What will happen to the—if somebody files an impeachment? It will tie down the House, it will tie down the Senate. It will just take up all our time, for what? For nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” Marcos had said.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin also said that Marcos’ position on impeachment remains unchanged even after the massive rally organized by religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo on Jan. 13.