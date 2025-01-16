Sotto proposes administrative annulment

Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III announced on Thursday that, if reelected, he would push for the legislation of “administrative annulment” instead of divorce.

During his appearance on Super Radyo dzBB’s “Ikaw na Ba? The Senatorial Interviews,” Sotto reiterated his opposition to divorce, suggesting that administrative annulment would be a simpler and more affordable alternative.

“My proposal is better. I looked at the divorce bill; it’s similar to annulment—both processes are lengthy and require court involvement. It just adds a few more requirements,” Sotto explained.

He suggested that an administrative annulment would streamline the process by removing the need for courts and the Solicitor General, and involve only the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

He also proposed adding infidelity and domestic violence as additional grounds for annulment, alongside psychological incapacity.

The House of Representatives passed a bill on absolute divorce last year, which includes infidelity and domestic violence as grounds—areas not currently covered by the Family Code. However, the bill does not include provisions for no-fault divorce.

Sotto also addressed the issue of confidential and intelligence funds, calling for stronger monitoring and oversight by Congress.

“There should be oversight while the funds are being used, not just after the fact,” he stressed. Reflecting on his time as a senator, Sotto proudly stated that during his tenure, the Senate did not utilize any confidential or intelligence funds.

On the topic of medical cannabis, Sotto expressed his support for its use but clarified that he opposes local production.

“I have no problem with medical cannabis or cannabis oil, but I don’t want it being grown or produced here,” he stated, advocating instead for the importation of medical cannabis from other countries. The House recently passed a bill that would allow access to medical marijuana for qualifying patients, and a similar bill is under discussion in the Senate.

Sotto also shared his stance on the death penalty, supporting its reinstatement for those convicted of heinous crimes and drug trafficking. However, he voiced reservations, proposing a solution that would isolate high-level drug traffickers in a separate facility rather than sentencing them to death.

“I’m having second thoughts. I suggest separating high-level drug traffickers from other prisoners and creating a separate penitentiary for them,” he concluded.