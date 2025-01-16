OFW Lounge celebrates first anniversary, honors 500,000th OFW guest

The OFW Lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City has successfully reached its first anniversary on January 15, 2025! Congratulations!

To celebrate this milestone, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), honored the 500,000th OFW visiting the lounge.

The 500,000th OFW guest in the lounge was Malaysia-based Jose Diva Jr., who has been working as a Manager for 23 long years. He was presented with the certificate of appreciation as the 500,000th OFW served at the OFW Lounger at Terminal 1.

For Diva, who usually goes home every two years to visit his family in the Philippines, the OFW Lounge makes his trips a bit more welcoming, saying it makes him “feel valued”.

“Nakakatuwa lang na mayroon nang dedicated space para sa aming mga OFWs dito sa airport. Malaking bagay ito para sa amin kasi we feel valued,” Diva shared.

The idea for the OFW Lounge was born from a casual discussion between OWWA Administrator Arnel Ignacio and Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, sharing that they wanted to recognize OFWs’ hard work and provide them with a well-deserved premium treatment, similar to business-class services in airlines.