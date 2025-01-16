Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MMDA proposes adjusting working hours to ease traffic in Metro Manila

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) proposed on Thursday that national government agencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) adjust their working hours to alleviate traffic congestion.

MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes suggested that shifting the working hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. could significantly improve traffic flow, especially during peak hours.

“We believe that if all government agencies adopt this schedule, we will see positive effects,” Artes said during a press conference.

He added that the MMDA plans to submit this recommendation to the Office of the President. If implemented, nearly 2 million employees could avoid heavy traffic surges typically seen between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Artes.

Metro Manila Council (MMC) President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora expressed support for the proposal, citing the potential for workers to avoid the peak volume of traffic by starting their day an hour earlier.

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano also backed the shift but noted that some employees would still need to work traditional hours to maintain services beyond 4 p.m.

Artes mentioned that the MMDA must first gather input from the 17 mayors of Metro Manila before forwarding the recommendation to the President’s office.

