MBRSC receives first signal from Emirati-made satellite

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) received the first signal from the Emirati-made satellite called MBZ-SAT (Mohammed bin Zayed SAT) after its launch into orbit.

Recently, Emiratis from MBRSC, a leading scientific and technological hub driving the UAE’s leadership in space services and exploration, made history after creating the most advanced Earth-observation satellite and launching it into space from the Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA on January 14, 2025 at 11:09 p.m.

MBZ-SAT can take photos from space, double the precision of previous models. It can also deliver processed photos within just two hours of its capture.

Apart from taking photos, the satellite can serve multiple functions, including supporting infrastructure management, environmental monitoring, and disaster relief. Thanks to this satellite, local and international organizations can make well-informed decisions based on current, accurate data.

The Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the project in 2020. He then named the satellite MBZ-SAT after the UAE President, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

