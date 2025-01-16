Abu Dhabi residents encouraged to register pets under new program starting February 3

Abu Dhabi residents have been urged to register their cats and dogs under a new program that promotes responsible pet ownership starting February 3.

Individuals have a one-year grace period to register without penalties, while establishments owning pets must complete registration within six months, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said.

Pet owners must register their furry companions through the TAMM Portal, which provides a centralized database for owners and their microchipped pets. They can visit their preferred veterinary clinics starting next month to complete the registration process for free until further notice. The clinics will also handle services like transferring pet ownership.

The new animal ownership service is designed to streamline tracking and accountability while prioritizing animal welfare through essential measures such as annual vaccinations, microchipping, and routine veterinary check-ups.