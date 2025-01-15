RTA enhances 8 marine stations across Dubai to better serve passengers, especially People of Determination

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it has successfully developed eight marine transport stations in 2024, aligning with the Dubai Universal Design Code for an Accessible Environment for People of Determination.

According to RTA, this initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure accessible services for all segments of society, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to becoming a city that is inclusive and friendly to individuals with special needs. In particular, it seeks to meet the unique needs of People of Determination, allowing them to navigate the city safely and smoothly.

#RTA completed the upgrading of marine transport stations to align with the Dubai Universal Design Code for an Accessible Environment for People of Determination. This project aimed to provide accessible services for all community members in line with Dubai's vision of becoming… pic.twitter.com/rcO4UgDgGm — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 14, 2025

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency at RTA, noted that the enhancements made include improving connectivity between facilities, platforms, and open spaces, enabling People of Determination and various segments of society to reach their destinations independently and safely.

He also detailed the comprehensive scope of work undertaken, which involved rehabilitating the infrastructure of marine transport stations, including improved lighting, the installation of handrails, floor upgrades, and the addition of security and safety signage according to marine specifications.

Furthermore, audio enhancements such as loudspeakers were installed to assist individuals with hearing challenges, allowing them to directly inquire about marine transport schedules and trips, Al Zarooni added.