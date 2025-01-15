PH gov’t investigates alleged remains mix-up of OFW Jenny Alvarado in Kuwait

The Philippine government is investigating claims that the remains of Filipina worker Jenny Alvarado, who died in Kuwait on January 2, were mistakenly switched with those of a Nepali worker.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that both the Philippine labor attache and lawyers have been assigned to probe the incident. He also noted that Alvarado’s remains are expected to arrive in Manila soon.

Cacdac expressed his condolences to the Alvarado family, stating he had personally met with them and offered an apology. He has since ordered the swift repatriation of Alvarado’s body from Kuwait.

The mistake was discovered when the wrong remains — those of a Nepali national — were repatriated to the Philippines instead of Alvarado’s. This caused immense distress to Alvarado’s husband and five children, who realized the mix-up after opening the casket at a funeral home in Cavite.

House Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas condemned the error, calling for accountability from the DMW and the Philippine embassy in Kuwait.

“This is an insult to the dignity of the OFW and her family,” said Brosas. “How could the remains of a Nepali worker end up in the place of Jenny, while her children waited for their mother’s return?”

Brosas stressed the emotional toll on Alvarado’s family and demanded answers, particularly about the flawed identification process. “This negligence is unacceptable,” she added.

Alvarado’s death was reported as due to suffocation by her Kuwaiti employer. Brosas emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to ensure no foul play was involved. “Our OFWs deserve dignity, even in death, and we will not rest until justice is served for Jenny and her family,” she said.

