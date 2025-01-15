DMW, DTI forge partnership to empower OFWs through business opportunities

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have teamed up to empower OFWs and their families by supporting their entrepreneurial ventures, as part of their reintegration into the community.

The recent signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque aims to assist OFWs with their micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing entrepreneurial training and seminars.

Cacdac noted the significance of the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with DMW’s digitalization and innovation initiatives to enhance services for OFWs.

“An empowered MSME sector means a healthy and conducive environment for entrepreneurship which augurs well for OFWs interested in having their own business,” he said.

Under the agreement, DTI will lead the effort to introduce OFWs to various investment opportunities, including franchising, and will help them access financial support from both government and private sector partners.

Meanwhile, DMW will identify and assess potential beneficiaries for the program, ensuring they meet the criteria for entrepreneurial training and support.

“We aim to further empower our OFWs and their families by equipping them with the necessary tools and opportunities to become successful entrepreneurs. We firmly believe that prioritizing our FWs is not just an investment in their future, but also in the future of our nation,” said Roque.

One key initiative within this partnership is the “Buy Lokal, By OFWs” project, spearheaded by the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO). This initiative encourages OFWs to promote and distribute locally made products and services, in line with DTI’s “Go Lokal” program, which showcases high-quality Filipino goods.