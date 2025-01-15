Davao City overtakes Manila as the most traffic-congested city in the Philippines

Davao City has surpassed Manila as the most traffic-congested city in the Philippines, according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index.

In the 2024 report, Davao ranked as the 8th most congested city in the world, with residents spending an average of 32 minutes and 59 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers. The index also highlighted that Davao drivers lose approximately 136 hours annually due to traffic during rush hours.

Manila, which previously held the top spot in the Philippines for worst traffic, now ranks 14th globally. In the capital, it takes drivers about 32 minutes and 10 seconds to travel the same distance of 10 kilometers. According to the report, drivers in Manila lose 127 hours each year during rush hours due to congestion.

Caloocan, another city in Metro Manila, ranks third in the Philippines and 26th worldwide. Commuters there take around 30 minutes and 44 seconds to cover 10 kilometers, resulting in an annual loss of 111 hours during rush hours.

The TomTom 2024 Traffic Index evaluated 500 cities across 62 countries, measuring average travel times and congestion levels.

At the top of the global list is Barranquilla, Colombia, where it takes commuters 36 minutes and 6 seconds to travel 10 kilometers. The cities of Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune in India follow, ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively.

London, UK, comes in 5th, followed by Kyoto, Japan, and Lima, Peru. The top 10 is completed by Trujillo in Peru and Dublin, Ireland.

