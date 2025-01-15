Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Davao City overtakes Manila as the most traffic-congested city in the Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

Davao City has surpassed Manila as the most traffic-congested city in the Philippines, according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index.

In the 2024 report, Davao ranked as the 8th most congested city in the world, with residents spending an average of 32 minutes and 59 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers. The index also highlighted that Davao drivers lose approximately 136 hours annually due to traffic during rush hours.

Manila, which previously held the top spot in the Philippines for worst traffic, now ranks 14th globally. In the capital, it takes drivers about 32 minutes and 10 seconds to travel the same distance of 10 kilometers. According to the report, drivers in Manila lose 127 hours each year during rush hours due to congestion.

Caloocan, another city in Metro Manila, ranks third in the Philippines and 26th worldwide. Commuters there take around 30 minutes and 44 seconds to cover 10 kilometers, resulting in an annual loss of 111 hours during rush hours.

The TomTom 2024 Traffic Index evaluated 500 cities across 62 countries, measuring average travel times and congestion levels.

At the top of the global list is Barranquilla, Colombia, where it takes commuters 36 minutes and 6 seconds to travel 10 kilometers. The cities of Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune in India follow, ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively.

London, UK, comes in 5th, followed by Kyoto, Japan, and Lima, Peru. The top 10 is completed by Trujillo in Peru and Dublin, Ireland.

In the previous year’s report, Manila held the title of the city with the worst traffic in the Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 15T134037.943

Dubai among top holiday destination picks for Filipinos, says Cebu Pacific

3 mins ago
DMW 1

DMW, DTI forge partnership to empower OFWs through business opportunities

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 15T113330.347

RTA enhances 8 marine stations across Dubai to better serve passengers, especially People of Determination

3 hours ago
kuwait istock

PH gov’t investigates alleged remains mix-up of OFW Jenny Alvarado in Kuwait

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button