Bersamin responds ‘welcome’ to Duterte’s 2028 presidential bid statement

Vice President Sara Duterte has the option to run for president in 2028, but Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin believes discussions about the presidential race at this point are premature.

In an ambush interview with reporters on Wednesday, January 15, Bersamin was asked to comment on Duterte’s recent statement during her meeting with Filipinos in Japan, where she revealed that she is “seriously considering” running for president in 2028.

“Welcome. I think it’s too premature, but it’s her privilege to run,” said Bersamin.

Duterte made the comment during her private trip to Japan when asked about her political future.

She expressed that she is considering the idea of a presidential bid, explaining that the current situation in the country needs change and that she believes the Philippines has the potential to be great again.

In the 2022 elections, Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ran under the “UniTeam” coalition.