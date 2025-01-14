Marcos stands firm against impeachment efforts on Sara Duterte, support echoed in INC rally

Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains steadfast in his opposition to the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, a stance that was strongly supported during a recent peace rally organized by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC).

On Monday, millions of INC members rallied behind the president’s stance, rejecting efforts to oust the vice president, who is currently facing three impeachment complaints in the House of Representatives.

Marcos has previously dismissed the impeachment attempts, calling them a waste of time that would offer no real benefits to the Filipino people.

“The president’s position on the impeachment issue in the House of Representatives remains unchanged,” said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.