Dubai authorities save 5 stranded hikers in Hatta mountains

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino57 mins ago

Five hikers stranded in the Hatta mountains were successfully rescued by Dubai authorities.

Dubai Police reported that the hikers made a distress call, explaining that they were unable to safely descend due to the challenging elevation and hazardous terrain.

The rescue operation was successfully carried out with the help of Dubai Police’s Air Wing and Hatta Braves Unit, in close collaboration with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

H.E. Mishal Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, explained that the rescue involved a navigator from Dubai Police’s Air Wing, two pilots, and two air ambulance personnel. Fortunately, paramedics confirmed that no hospitalization was required.

Meanwhile, Pilot Colonel Khalfan Salem Al Mazroui, Acting Director of the Air Wing Centre, said that their team “used a winch to lift the individuals to safety.”

Colonel Al Mazroui reminded everyone to use the “SOS” feature on the Dubai Police App or contact 999 for emergencies.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

