Dubai authorities save 5 stranded hikers in Hatta mountains

Five hikers stranded in the Hatta mountains were successfully rescued by Dubai authorities.

Dubai Police reported that the hikers made a distress call, explaining that they were unable to safely descend due to the challenging elevation and hazardous terrain.

The rescue operation was successfully carried out with the help of Dubai Police’s Air Wing and Hatta Braves Unit, in close collaboration with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

H.E. Mishal Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, explained that the rescue involved a navigator from Dubai Police’s Air Wing, two pilots, and two air ambulance personnel. Fortunately, paramedics confirmed that no hospitalization was required.

Meanwhile, Pilot Colonel Khalfan Salem Al Mazroui, Acting Director of the Air Wing Centre, said that their team “used a winch to lift the individuals to safety.”

Colonel Al Mazroui reminded everyone to use the “SOS” feature on the Dubai Police App or contact 999 for emergencies.