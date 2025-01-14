Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW alerts Filipinos about fake call center jobs in Asian countries

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) warns Filipinos about scam call center jobs in Asian countries.

In a Facebook post, the DMW shared a screenshot of a social media post from CMB Group, which was offering a job opportunity in Cambodia.

The scammer’s post promised irresistible offers to aspiring OFWs, stating: “Take note: All expenses will shoulder [sic] by the company. Like: plane ticket and hotel booking.”

According to the DMW, many Filipinos applying for such jobs were sent to Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam as on-the-spot tourists before sending them to Laos, Cambodia, or Myanmar to work as scammers.

The DMW urges the public to exercise caution and verify job offers before accepting them to avoid any unpleasant experiences with illegal recruiters.

“Agad na i-report ang mga ganitong kaso sa [email protected] o sa DMW Facebook page na DMW Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons Program,” the DMW concluded their post.

Job seekers can also verify the legitimacy of job offers by checking DMW’s list of licensed recruitment agencies.

