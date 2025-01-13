UAE gov’t to support influencers, digital content creators

Ka-TFT, do you dream of becoming a successful influencer? This good news is probably for you!

The United Arab Emirates aims to attract, gather, and support influencers and digital content creators worldwide.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the ‘Content Creators Support Fund’ was launched, totaling AED 150 million to support creative initiatives and advance the growth of the digital content sector.

This initiative aims to attract 10,000 influencers and content creators to the UAE.

Recently, the Creators HQ was launched from January 11 to 13, 2025, as part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, uniting over 15,000 content creators, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEO and global experts.

For those who missed this significant event, worry not! The Creator HQ is going to host over 300 events and workshops annually for members to gain access to exclusive benefits and services, including offering assistance with golden visa applications, company setup, and relocation support.

Empowering creators on every level and helping them expand their influence and reach, the Creators HQ plans to nurture talent through training programs, funding, creative camps for youth, mentorship opportunities, and workshops covering skills like storytelling, audience engagement, video production, branding, sponsorship, and more.