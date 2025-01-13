Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsUAE News

UAE gov’t to support influencers, digital content creators

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 seconds ago

Ka-TFT, do you dream of becoming a successful influencer? This good news is probably for you!

The United Arab Emirates aims to attract, gather, and support influencers and digital content creators worldwide.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the ‘Content Creators Support Fund’ was launched, totaling AED 150 million to support creative initiatives and advance the growth of the digital content sector.

This initiative aims to attract 10,000 influencers and content creators to the UAE.

Recently, the Creators HQ was launched from January 11 to 13, 2025, as part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, uniting over 15,000 content creators, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEO and global experts.

For those who missed this significant event, worry not! The Creator HQ is going to host over 300 events and workshops annually for members to gain access to exclusive benefits and services, including offering assistance with golden visa applications, company setup, and relocation support.

Empowering creators on every level and helping them expand their influence and reach, the Creators HQ plans to nurture talent through training programs, funding, creative camps for youth, mentorship opportunities, and workshops covering skills like storytelling, audience engagement, video production, branding, sponsorship, and more.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 13T100256.425

Health, inflation remain top concerns for Filipinos — OCTA

1 hour ago
Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David left and Pope Francis right. Courtesy. REUTERS.Remo Casilli and GETTYIMAGES.Tiago Petinga

Pope Francis appoints Cardinal David to key role

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 12T181652.348

Four arrested for gun ban violations as election period begins

17 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 12T172358.624

Eumir Marcial denies abuse, infidelity allegations from wife

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button