NBI ends probe on Duterte ‘kill’ threats vs Marcos

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has completed its probe on Vice President Sara Duterte’s “kill” remarks on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said on Monday, Jan. 13.

“We are sending prosecutors over to look at the evidence and evaluate the evidence that is in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation,” Fadullon said.

He outlined two scenarios after the re-evaluation.

“We will be able to make a recommendation whether to have it considered filed already before the department, or to return it to the NBI if there’s a need to build up the case further and add to the evidence they have. But this is subject to evaluation,” Fadullon said.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said evaluation is part of the process to strengthen the case.

The Department of Justice said it has yet to determine whether the NBI has identified the individual contacted by Duterte to carry out the plot.

“We will send our prosecutors to find out if they have any information leading to the person who was supposedly contacted by the vice president to execute the acts,” Fadullon added.

In November 2024, Duterte hogged headlines when — during a midnight briefing — she revealed a hired gun for Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself gets assassinated.

The vice president did not attend NBI summons about the issue, citing partiality as authorities had predetermined the filing of charges.