UAE withdraws beef pepperoni product from supermarkets amid possible contamination

The UAE has ordered the withdrawal of beef pepperoni products suspected of contamination, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) confirmed.

This precautionary removal follows concerns over potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection primarily affecting pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The Ministry is collaborating with local regulatory authorities and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to investigate the issue while coordinating with the producing company to remove the affected product from UAE markets until laboratory testing and further verification are completed.

Food contamination typically occurs during processing or packaging if proper hygiene standards are not maintained, such as contact with contaminated surfaces, equipment, or ingredients, or using raw materials already carrying the bacteria.

Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hamadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Food Diversity at MoCCAE, confirmed that the Ministry is conducting thorough investigations into the suspected contamination to determine the product’s safety for public consumption as soon as possible.

He added that the Gulf Rapid Alert System for Food (GRASF) is operational to facilitate the exchange of information on health-threatening food products among GCC countries, enhancing consumer protection.