Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

No casualties but some Filipinos lost homes due to devastating Los Angeles wildfires — DFA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 seconds ago

There were no reported deaths or injuries among Filipinos in the devastating wildfires that struck Los Angeles in Southern California, United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday, January 12.

In a message sent to NewsWatch Plus, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega stated that, although there were no casualties, some Filipinos lost their homes.

“No exact number, but so far, there have been no deaths or injuries. Some Filipinos, though, lost their homes. The Consulate is visiting Filipinos who have been evacuated to shelters,” said De Vega.

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles also visited evacuation centers for wildfire victims.

Marcos extends sympathies to LA wildfire victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his sympathies to those affected by the wildfires in a statement released on Sunday.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I extend my deepest sympathies to all who have been affected by the devastating wildfires in Southern California, USA — a place that many of our kababayans call home,” said Marcos.

Marcos was scheduled to have a trilateral phone conversation with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba but had to reschedule due to the ongoing crisis.

“May the community’s road to recovery begin with strength, compassion, and solidarity,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos. Photo Courtesy. Bongbong Marcos

Marcos announces global expansion of PH diplomatic posts

30 mins ago
huawei2

Experience immersive auditory experience with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, powered by HUAWEI SOUND

50 mins ago
iStock 878198738

UAE withdraws beef pepperoni product from supermarkets amid possible contamination

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 08T123932.205

Taylor Swift named as Billboard’s top artist of 21st century

11 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button