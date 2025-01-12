No casualties but some Filipinos lost homes due to devastating Los Angeles wildfires — DFA

There were no reported deaths or injuries among Filipinos in the devastating wildfires that struck Los Angeles in Southern California, United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday, January 12.

In a message sent to NewsWatch Plus, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega stated that, although there were no casualties, some Filipinos lost their homes.

“No exact number, but so far, there have been no deaths or injuries. Some Filipinos, though, lost their homes. The Consulate is visiting Filipinos who have been evacuated to shelters,” said De Vega.

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles also visited evacuation centers for wildfire victims.

Marcos extends sympathies to LA wildfire victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his sympathies to those affected by the wildfires in a statement released on Sunday.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I extend my deepest sympathies to all who have been affected by the devastating wildfires in Southern California, USA — a place that many of our kababayans call home,” said Marcos.

Marcos was scheduled to have a trilateral phone conversation with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba but had to reschedule due to the ongoing crisis.

“May the community’s road to recovery begin with strength, compassion, and solidarity,” he added.