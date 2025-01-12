Marcos announces global expansion of PH diplomatic posts

In a bid to enhance the Philippines’ global presence, President Bongbong Marcos has announced the opening of additional embassies worldwide as part of the country’s independent foreign policy.

During his remarks at the Vin D’Honneur in Malacañan Palace, he emphasized that his administration has successfully expanded its diplomatic reach and engagements over the past two and a half years, according to a news release from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Marcos highlighted the establishment of four new embassies in Europe and Latin America last year, with plans to open an additional four this year across North America, Asia, and the Pacific. By the end of 2025, he noted that the Philippines aims to have a total of 102 Foreign Service Posts, significantly broadening its global influence.

“We are poised to establish more down the road. We welcomed the opening of some Embassies in Manila in 2024, such as Bahrain and Slovenia, and are eager to welcome new foreign missions in the years to come, such as from Central Asia,” Marcos said.

He underscored the importance of introducing the Philippines to the international community, fostering meaningful partnerships that are essential for the nation’s growth in the 21st-century economy.

“The Philippines has since embarked on a diplomatic agenda that leverages international partnerships, which have translated to increased bilateral engagements and cooperation with traditional partners and new allies in key economic sectors and security areas.”

This proactive approach, he said, has facilitated a “vibrant exchange of high-level visits of officials from many countries, as well as several outgoing visits of Philippine officials.”