PH rejects claims of being haven for international criminals

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla emphasized that the Philippines is not a safe haven for international criminals following the arrest of Japanese national Yokota Tetsuya on January 2, 2025.

Tetsuya, who was apprehended in Binondo, Manila, is wanted in Japan for scamming a fellow citizen of over Y2 million.

“The Philippines is no haven for international criminals. This is my final warning to undesirable aliens who may think they can find refuge here—there is no place for you,” Remulla declared in a statement.

Tetsuya’s arrest was made by the Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit based on a standing court order from Omiya, Japan.

Reports revealed that Tetsuya, along with his accomplices, defrauded a Japanese national by making a false claim regarding admission to a nursing home, swindling the victim of Y2.75 million.

Remulla further assured the public of strengthened border control measures, stating,

“We vow to intensify our border control efforts this year, so expect stricter measures at all entry and exit points.” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado confirmed that Tetsuya is set to be deported and will be permanently banned from re-entering the Philippines.