PH gov’t offers assistance to Filipinos affected by California wildfires

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), is extending support to Filipinos impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

DFA Assistant Secretary Adelio Angelito Cruz confirmed that efforts are ongoing to contact affected Filipinos, many of whom are under mandatory evacuation orders.

“We’ve been trying to reach our fellow Filipinos through all possible means… A lot of them are under mandatory evacuation,” Cruz said in an interview on GMA News.

Filipino and Filipino-American communities affected by the fires have called for help, with some losing everything in the blaze. The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles has issued an advisory urging Filipinos in the affected regions to reach out for assistance.

“The Consulate is working with local authorities and is closely monitoring the situation. Filipino nationals needing help may call (323) 528-1528,” the advisory states.

The consulate also recommended that those in areas impacted by fires in Los Angeles County (Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Woodley), Riverside County (Tyler Fire), and Ventura County (Olivas Fire) follow local advisories, prepare accordingly, and comply with evacuation orders.

Cruz mentioned that so far, only three Filipino families had requested assistance, speculating that many others might have sought refuge with relatives in Los Angeles. He also noted that there are relatively few Filipinos in the Palisades area.

California is home to more than three million Filipinos, with many residing in areas affected by the ongoing fires.