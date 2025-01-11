Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW urges Comelec to allow job fair expenditures amid election spending ban

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has appealed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for an exemption from the upcoming election spending ban to continue holding job fairs aimed at filling vacancies in Taiwan.

Cesar Chavez Jr., Director of the DMW-Taipei Migrant Workers Office, made the request to expedite the hiring process for the 5,000 job orders from Taiwan, with 3,000 still pending.

He stressed that halting job fairs, both local and overseas, would deprive many Filipinos of employment opportunities. So far, three job fairs have been conducted in Quezon City, Cabanatuan City, and San Jose del Monte City to address Taiwan’s staffing needs.

Around 2,000 applicants are nearing completion of the hiring process, while efforts are underway to fill the remaining 3,000 positions.

Chavez noted that the election period’s spending ban, set to begin on January 12, 2025, as outlined in the Omnibus Election Code, restricts the disbursement of public funds, complicating efforts to sustain these vital recruitment events.

However, he assured job seekers that they could still apply directly to accredited recruitment agencies listed on the DMW website.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Kim Chiu Paulo Avelino

Star Cinema announces new release date for Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino film

9 mins ago
toll gate RTA Salik

Reminder: Updated Salik, parking rates in Dubai for 2025

3 hours ago
celeb home. Courtesy. Mandy Moore. Jennifer Love Hewitt. Paris Hilton

UAE extends condolences to victims of devastating US wildfires

3 hours ago
unwanted appliances

Declutter for free: Dubai Municipality offers to collect unwanted furniture, appliances

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button