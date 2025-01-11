DMW urges Comelec to allow job fair expenditures amid election spending ban

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has appealed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for an exemption from the upcoming election spending ban to continue holding job fairs aimed at filling vacancies in Taiwan.

Cesar Chavez Jr., Director of the DMW-Taipei Migrant Workers Office, made the request to expedite the hiring process for the 5,000 job orders from Taiwan, with 3,000 still pending.

He stressed that halting job fairs, both local and overseas, would deprive many Filipinos of employment opportunities. So far, three job fairs have been conducted in Quezon City, Cabanatuan City, and San Jose del Monte City to address Taiwan’s staffing needs.

Around 2,000 applicants are nearing completion of the hiring process, while efforts are underway to fill the remaining 3,000 positions.

Chavez noted that the election period’s spending ban, set to begin on January 12, 2025, as outlined in the Omnibus Election Code, restricts the disbursement of public funds, complicating efforts to sustain these vital recruitment events.

However, he assured job seekers that they could still apply directly to accredited recruitment agencies listed on the DMW website.