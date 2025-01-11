Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Declutter for free: Dubai Municipality offers to collect unwanted furniture, appliances

Do you have old furniture and household appliances sitting in your thrift shop that no one seems to buy? There’s no need to worry about disposing of them anymore, thanks to Dubai Municipality’s free waste management service.

In a recent video shared on their official Facebook account, Dubai Municipality wrote, “Moving furniture has never been easier!”

This initiative not only provides residents with a hassle-free way to declutter their homes but also emphasizes eco-friendly disposal of large waste items, contributing to a cleaner and greener community.

On Dubai’s Municipality’s website, the service description reads: “Dispose of bulky waste, such as home furniture and electrical and electronic waste, in various areas of Dubai, except in development areas and free zones like Palm Islands, Discovery Gardens, etc.”

This service, managed by the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, is available to all citizens and residents of Dubai. Please note that the service is provided every day except Friday, during working hours.

How to use this service

Dubai wasn’t joking when it said it wanted to make residents’ lives easier. Requesting Dubai Municipality to take away bulky items is simple, with multiple options available.

First, you can apply through the Dubai Municipality website. Ensure you have your Emirates ID handy, as it’s required to create an account. Alternatively, you can use the ‘Dubai Now’ app or the ‘Dubai Municipality App,’ both available on the Play Store.

Customers can also reach the Municipality through WhatsApp or call its call center (800900).

How it works

Once you’ve requested the collection of your bulky items, a Dubai Municipality employee will contact you within one working day of submitting your application. They will coordinate with you to schedule a convenient time for the collection.

If you used the chatbot to request the service, it will provide you with instructions on how to set a date and time for the pickup.

After the waste has been collected, you will receive an SMS confirmation from the Municipality.

How much is the fee?

According to Dubai Municipality’s website, this service is completely free—a perfect opportunity to clear out unwanted household items without spending a dirham!

Decluttering big pieces of household waste has never been this simple or hassle-free. So, ka-TFT, why not take advantage of this chance for a fresh start? Let’s welcome a clutter-free, stress-free New Year this 2025!

