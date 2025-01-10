Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE adds 19 names to Local Terrorist List linking to Muslim Brotherhood organization

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino46 mins ago

The UAE has added 19 individuals and entities to its Local Terrorist List for their links to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization.

This follows the recent Resolution No. (1) of 2025, which approves the inclusion of 11 people and 8 groups supporting terrorism.

The UAE has authorized financial institutions and regulatory bodies to take the necessary actions, in line with the country’s laws and regulations.

The 11 names of individuals added to the Local Terrorist List are:

  1. Yousuf Hassan Ahmed Al Mulla – Current nationality: Sweden, former nationality: Liberia
  2. Saeed Khadim Ahmed bin Touq Al Marri – Nationality: Turkiye/UAE
  3. Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Al Hammadi – Nationality: Sweden/UAE
  4. Ilham Abdullah Ahmed Al Hashimi – Nationality: UAE
  5. Jasem Rashid Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi – Nationality: UAE
  6. Khaled Obaid Yousuf Buatabh Al Zaabi – Nationality: UAE
  7. Abdulrahman Hassan Munif Abdullah Hassan Al Jabri – Nationality: UAE
  8. Humaid Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Jarman Al Nuaimi – Nationality: UAE
  9. Abdulrahman Omar Salem Bajbair Al Hadrami – Nationality: Yemen
  10. Ali Hassan Ali Hussein Al Hammadi – Nationality: UAE
  11. Mohammed Ali Hassan Ali Al Hammadi – Nationality: UAE

Meanwhile, here are the eight groups added to the list:

  1. Cambridge Education and Training Center Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom
  2. IMA6INE Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom
  3. Wembley Tree Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom
  4. Waslaforall – Based in: United Kingdom
  5. Future Graduates Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom
  6. Yas for Investment and Real Estate – Based in: United Kingdom
  7. Holdco UK Properties Limited – Based in: United Kingdom
  8. Nafel Capital – Based in: United Kingdom

This move is part of the UAE’s efforts to target and dismantle networks related to the financing of terrorism and related activities, both locally and internationally.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino46 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Darryl Yap left and Vic Sotto right. Courtesy. Darryl Yap. Pauleen Luna IG

Darryl Yap seeks gag order against Vic Sotto’s camp over controversial film trailer

21 seconds ago
teacher istock

Dubai continues to attract international educators with a 9% increase

2 hours ago
LA wildfire remains. Courtesy Mandy Moore

LIST: Celebrities among victims of devastating LA wildfire

2 hours ago
dubai metro

RTA extends metro operations on January 12 for Dubai Marathon

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button