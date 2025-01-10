UAE adds 19 names to Local Terrorist List linking to Muslim Brotherhood organization

The UAE has added 19 individuals and entities to its Local Terrorist List for their links to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization.

This follows the recent Resolution No. (1) of 2025, which approves the inclusion of 11 people and 8 groups supporting terrorism.

The UAE has authorized financial institutions and regulatory bodies to take the necessary actions, in line with the country’s laws and regulations.

The 11 names of individuals added to the Local Terrorist List are:

Yousuf Hassan Ahmed Al Mulla – Current nationality: Sweden, former nationality: Liberia Saeed Khadim Ahmed bin Touq Al Marri – Nationality: Turkiye/UAE Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Al Hammadi – Nationality: Sweden/UAE Ilham Abdullah Ahmed Al Hashimi – Nationality: UAE Jasem Rashid Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi – Nationality: UAE Khaled Obaid Yousuf Buatabh Al Zaabi – Nationality: UAE Abdulrahman Hassan Munif Abdullah Hassan Al Jabri – Nationality: UAE Humaid Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Jarman Al Nuaimi – Nationality: UAE Abdulrahman Omar Salem Bajbair Al Hadrami – Nationality: Yemen Ali Hassan Ali Hussein Al Hammadi – Nationality: UAE Mohammed Ali Hassan Ali Al Hammadi – Nationality: UAE

Meanwhile, here are the eight groups added to the list:

Cambridge Education and Training Center Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom IMA6INE Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom Wembley Tree Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom Waslaforall – Based in: United Kingdom Future Graduates Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom Yas for Investment and Real Estate – Based in: United Kingdom Holdco UK Properties Limited – Based in: United Kingdom Nafel Capital – Based in: United Kingdom

This move is part of the UAE’s efforts to target and dismantle networks related to the financing of terrorism and related activities, both locally and internationally.