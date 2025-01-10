RTA extends metro operations on January 12 for Dubai Marathon

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended operating hours for Dubai Metro on Sunday, January 12.

The metro will begin service at 5:00 AM, three hours earlier than the usual 8:00 AM, to accommodate participants and attendees of the Dubai Marathon.

حرصًا من #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات على دوام سلاسة وسهولة #المواصلات_العامة في #دبي، مددنا ساعات عمل #مترو_دبي يوم انطلاق #ماراثون_دبي_2025، بتاريخ 12/1/2025، حيث سيكون متاحًا للمشاركين من الساعة 5:00 صباحًا بدلًا من الساعة 8:00 صباحًا. pic.twitter.com/cQaeFVvR47 — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 9, 2025

Dubai Marathon will take place on January 12, featuring three races: 4km, 10km, and 42.195km marathon across the Umm Suqeim area.