RTA extends metro operations on January 12 for Dubai Marathon

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin54 mins ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended operating hours for Dubai Metro on Sunday, January 12.

The metro will begin service at 5:00 AM, three hours earlier than the usual 8:00 AM, to accommodate participants and attendees of the Dubai Marathon.

Dubai Marathon will take place on January 12, featuring three races: 4km, 10km, and 42.195km marathon across the Umm Suqeim area.

