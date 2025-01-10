Hindi drawing, but traveling this 2025!

New Year, new adventures, new travel goals! For many OFWs, 2025 is the year of traveling. According to a survey by The Filipino Times, 50% of OFWs in the UAE travel at least once a year, while another 28% take two to three trips annually—showing that our kababayans’ wanderlust is as strong as ever.

But what goes into making those travel dreams come true? From saving up to booking those precious paid leaves, OFWs know how to make every trip count. Let’s dive into their travel habits, goals, and tips—because who knows, it might just inspire you to pack your bags, too!

Travel goals: Afford nga ba?

Traveling is not only about sightseeing—it’s about unwinding, relaxing, and creating memories. But let’s face it: budgeting is key! The survey shows that 36% of OFWs prioritize affordability when planning their trips. However, affordable travel doesn’t mean holding back; it means saving smartly for a trip that’s truly worth it.

Take Lou Domingo for example; she likes saving up and planning for trips that give her the best tourist experience without breaking the bank. “Three months of preparation and ipon would be enough,” she said. “When you plan ahead, you’ll get a better deal than closer to your travel dates. In most of my experience, food and activities are not as pricey,” she added.

More fearless yet responsible

Let’s be clear: affordability doesn’t mean traveling “cheap”—it’s about making smarter financial decisions. Gone are the days when OFWs solely relied on cash or debit cards when traveling. Now, OFWs are embracing credit cards as a key tool for travel, with 47% preferring credit cards and 42% opting for debit cards.

For Dubai-based OFW Emmeline Castillo, her credit card isn’t just a convenience—it’s a money-saving strategy. “I prefer using my credit card for travel expenses so I don’t have to pay upfront with my savings from my debit card,” she said. With benefits like cashback rewards, discounts, vouchers, and the chance to build a good credit history, Emmeline sees her card as an asset.

“Just spend what you can afford to pay on a monthly basis. Pag sa tingin ko sobra na sa kinikita ko, stop na,” she added, explaining the importance of being a responsible credit card user while reaping its advantages.

The real reason: Family first

Traveling requires a lot of planning ahead and saving up, but it’s all worth it for an OFW, as it means spending precious quality time with their family. Living far from home, it’s no surprise that 42% of OFWs prefer to spend their vacation with their families.

Dubai-based Carlie Manalac said how challenging it is to find the perfect time to travel with her family, so when the opportunity arises, she always grabs it: “Since I’m working abroad na, bihira ko na lang sila makabonding, unlike before,” she shared. “I value every moment I have with them. Traveling is a good way to catch up and bond na rin,” she added.

Make every trip count

OFWs don’t just travel—they travel with purpose. Every trip is fueled by their unwavering values: the discipline to save, the boldness to make smart financial choices, and the dedication to creating unforgettable moments with their families.

What about you? Saan ang punta mo this 2025? It’s time to start planning, saving, and creating memories. Time to pack those bags and make it happen!