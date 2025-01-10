Dubai continues to attract international educators with a 9% increase

Dubai, UAE continues to be a sought-after destination for international educators for 2024-25, according to the latest data from the emirate’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

According to the report, the city currently has 27,284 teachers employed in its private schools, revealing a 9% increase compared to the previous academic year. This shows Dubai’s growing ability to attract top teaching talent from across the world.

International educators are not the only numbers growing; the emirate’s private school sector’s enrolment also saw a 6% increase, with 227 private schools accommodating a total of 387,441 students, in which 33,210 are Emirati students.

The data shows that the US curriculum is the most popular choice among Emirati families, followed by the UK and IB curriculums.

All these achievements align with Dubai’s Education Strategy E33, which targets to establish at least 100 new private schools by 2033.

Part of the E33 Strategy aims to create a diverse, inclusive environment, welcoming students from various backgrounds or abilities and giving them access to high-quality education. The Strategy focuses on innovation, enhancing student wellbeing, and empowering individuals in Dubai.