PH denounces N. Korea’s ballistic missile tests

The Philippine government calls on North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or DPRK, to stop its ballistic missile launches after the latter tested a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that the missile traveled 1,500 kilometers to hit a simulated target at sea, reaching a speed 12 times faster than sound.

Days after the missile launch, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) issued a statement, calling for North Korea to cease their fire-testing as such activities may undermine the peace, economic progress, and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.

“The Philippines expresses serious concern and strongly denounces the continuing ballistic missile launches conducted by the DPRK,” the DFA stated.

“Such provocative actions undermine economic progress, peace, and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.

“We renew our call on the DPRK to promptly cease these activities and abide by all international obligations, including relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and to commit to peaceful and constructive dialogue,” it added.