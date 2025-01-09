Marcos, Duterte reflect on faith and resilience during Nazareno Feast

President Bongbong Marcos has described the Feast of the Black Nazarene as one of the “greatest reflections” of Filipino faith and devotion.

“As thousands walk barefoot in prayer and sacrifice, we are reminded that no burden is too heavy when carried with faith,” Marcos said in a statement. He emphasized that the feast serves as an inspiration to care for one another and to “hold firm in the belief that our better days are ahead.”

The President also called on Filipinos to use the occasion as a moment of unity and solidarity. “Let us remember that we are called to face the challenges that test our resolve with faith and grace, while reaching out to those around us who need our kindness and empathy,” he added.

In a separate statement, Vice President Sara Duterte highlighted the Feast of the Black Nazarene as a symbol of the unwavering support Filipinos offer one another during times of hardship.

“Our devotion to the Black Nazarene is a testament to our profound trust in God’s miracles, which empower us with the strength, courage, and inspiration to remain resilient as we hold fast to our faith and overcome the challenges before us,” Duterte said.

She also called on devotees to embody humility, kindness, and mercy, especially towards those in need. “Let us continue to pray for our nation and for our fellow Filipinos, particularly those who are sick, in need, or suffering,” Duterte added.