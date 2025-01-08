Sharjah Executive Council revises fees for impounded vehicles

During its meeting on Tuesday, January 7, the Sharjah Executive Council decided to revise the fees for releasing impounded vehicles in the emirate.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and attended by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, the session addressed various agenda items focused on evaluating the performance of government departments and agencies, alongside reviewing legal frameworks that strengthen the financial sector.

These discussions are vital for boosting the emirate’s economic position and facilitating growth across multiple key sectors, state news agency WAM reported.

One significant decision made by the Council pertains to the fees for the release of impounded vehicles in Sharjah, applicable to all vehicle types and their owners or drivers within the emirate. These revised fees, however, are yet to be specified.

This decision aims to return vehicles that were impounded for serious offenses — such as reckless driving and negligence — that threaten public safety, once the legal impoundment period has concluded.

Additionally, the Council reviewed plans and initiatives dedicated to environmental preservation, including efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

These initiatives reflect the emirate’s commitment to sustainability and its focus on health and environmental issues, WAM added.

The Council underscored the essential role of the community in promoting innovative environmental practices, highlighting the collective responsibility in fostering a sustainable future.