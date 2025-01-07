Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DICT warns against “drive-by hacking” scam

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has issued a warning about a new hacking method called “drive-by hacking,” where scammers use advanced tactics to target mobile phone users.

This technique involves hackers driving around public areas with specialized equipment to trick phones into connecting to their devices instead of legitimate cell towers.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy explained, “Now, they’ve acquired new devices that don’t even need to access the network directly. It’s like a ‘man-in-the-middle’ attack. When you open your cellphone, you think you’re connecting to the telco’s cell site, but in reality, you’re connecting to the hacker’s device, which mimics a cell tower.”

Uy added that these hackers typically operate during busy periods like the holiday season, when mobile activity is high.

“The hacker knows, ‘Oh, this number is active.’ They just park their car with the equipment and wait,” he said. “We’ve caught many of them – we call it ‘drive-by hacking.’ They load the equipment into their vehicle, drive around, and park outside buildings, often near malls.”

Once hackers capture phone numbers, they send out text messages that appear to come from trusted sources like banks or telecom companies.

Uy warned, “They send a text blast, making it look like the message is from a trusted source to trick you into believing it’s legitimate.”

Uy also noted that the equipment used in these hacks is often smuggled into the country and is illegal, although similar devices are sometimes used by politicians during election seasons to send mass campaign messages.

To combat this growing threat, the DICT is acquiring new systems and equipment to protect the public.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lucas Bersamin

Bersamin: Martial Law, Term Extension Not on Marcos’ Mind

12 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 07T144038.180

PH inflation rises to 2.9% in December

41 mins ago
iStock 1152501477

PH national debt hits ₱16.09 trillion in November 2024

56 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 07T125917.973

UAE achieves milestone with over 1 million air traffic movements in 2024

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button