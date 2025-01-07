DICT warns against “drive-by hacking” scam

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has issued a warning about a new hacking method called “drive-by hacking,” where scammers use advanced tactics to target mobile phone users.

This technique involves hackers driving around public areas with specialized equipment to trick phones into connecting to their devices instead of legitimate cell towers.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy explained, “Now, they’ve acquired new devices that don’t even need to access the network directly. It’s like a ‘man-in-the-middle’ attack. When you open your cellphone, you think you’re connecting to the telco’s cell site, but in reality, you’re connecting to the hacker’s device, which mimics a cell tower.”

Uy added that these hackers typically operate during busy periods like the holiday season, when mobile activity is high.

“The hacker knows, ‘Oh, this number is active.’ They just park their car with the equipment and wait,” he said. “We’ve caught many of them – we call it ‘drive-by hacking.’ They load the equipment into their vehicle, drive around, and park outside buildings, often near malls.”

Once hackers capture phone numbers, they send out text messages that appear to come from trusted sources like banks or telecom companies.

Uy warned, “They send a text blast, making it look like the message is from a trusted source to trick you into believing it’s legitimate.”

Uy also noted that the equipment used in these hacks is often smuggled into the country and is illegal, although similar devices are sometimes used by politicians during election seasons to send mass campaign messages.

To combat this growing threat, the DICT is acquiring new systems and equipment to protect the public.