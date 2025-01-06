‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ supports new Emirati families

The ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ was recently launched, aiming to empower Emirati families and help them foster their stability and growth.

This is an initiative by Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the spouse of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

According to Her Highness Sheikha Hind, the program reflects His Highness’ vision, which is to strengthen family stability and make it the nucleus of society. The program also aligns with the nation’s priority: to empower Emirati families, uphold, and prepare them for future challenges.

Maternity leave

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum’s Family Programme lets Emirati mothers working in the government sector have a remote-work option on Fridays during the first year after maternity leave. This is after collaborating with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. Moreover, it also has a 10-paid marriage leave for government sector employees.

Dubai Weddings Programme

Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Hind, the Dubai Weddings Programme was launched, covering the costs of the main wedding ceremony and providing wedding halls and neighborhood majlises, a sitting room where the hosts usually connect intimately with their guests. With the Programme, both the husband and wife receive financial support from the government.

Housing loans

If you’re a beneficiary of the Dubai Weddings Programme and your monthly income is not over AED 30,000, availing of the Family Programme reduces the monthly premium for housing loans to a minimum of AED 3,333. This is perfect for young Emirati couples to be able to meet the other needs of their family.

These are just some of the benefits that the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Program’ offers. Emirati citizens can register through the ‘Emirati’ platform on the Dubai Now app. Moreover, they can visit the Community Development Authority’s website or by contacting the Authority at 800 2121.