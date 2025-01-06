Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai is first regionally and 8th globally in ‘2024 Global Power City Index’

Dubai has been ranked eighth globally and first in the Middle East for the second consecutive year in the 2024 Global Power City Index (GPCI) by the Institute of Urban Strategies – The Mori Memorial Foundation.

This recognition reflects Dubai’s strengths in innovation, economic growth, and global connectivity, making it the first city in the Middle East to achieve this status.

According to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, this success is attributed to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the collaborative efforts of many individuals who contributed to this achievement.

“Dubai continues to redefine what is possible, combining innovation, sustainability, and a focus on nurturing talent,” said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan.

He highlighted several key drivers behind Dubai’s rise, including its world-class infrastructure, which continues to attract global investors and top talent. Additionally, a flexible legislative framework fosters innovation, while strong public-private partnerships promote a dynamic ecosystem for collaboration and growth.

“Dubai’s high ranking on global indices shows that we are not just keeping pace with the world, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence,” he said.

His Highness also expressed Dubai’s commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, aiming to strengthen the city’s position as a leading city of the future that prioritizes improving the quality of life for its residents while attracting businesses and investors.

“A city’s true strength lies not in its size or population, but in its vision, ambition, and ability to inspire the world. Dubai’s resilience, determination, and innovation continue to drive its progress and shape a dynamic future,” His Highness added.

The GPCI, WAM said, evaluates cities based on their ability to attract people and businesses, considering factors such as economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment, and accessibility.

