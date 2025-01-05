Latest NewsNewsTFT News

World’s oldest person dies at age 116

6 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Guiness World Records

Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest person in August of last year, passed away last month at the age of 116.

Itooka died in a nursing home in Hyōgo Prefecture on December 29, 2024, as confirmed by LongeviQuest on Saturday, January 4.

Born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka City, Japan, Itooka received the Guinness World Record title following the passing of the previous record holder, 117-year-old Maria Branyas Morera from Olot, Catalonia, Spain, on August 19, 2024.

The Guinness World Records visited her the following month and presented her with an official certificate.

Itooka’s longevity was attributed to her active lifestyle during her younger years. According to reports, she used to climb Mount Nijo and reached the summit of Mount Ontake twice. Even at the age of 100, she was able to climb the stone steps of Ashiya Shrine without using a walking stick.

