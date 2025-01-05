UAE motorists urged: Stay safe while driving on a rainy weather

The Dubai Police have issued comprehensive guidelines for motorists to ensure road safety as the UAE experiences rainy weather.

In an advisory shared on social media, the authority urged drivers to exercise caution, remain vigilant, and stay informed about changing weather conditions to prevent accidents.

Motorists were advised to adhere to the following key safety tips:

Turn on low beam headlights: To enhance visibility and ensure other vehicles can spot you during rainy conditions.

Check brakes after driving through water: Wet brakes can compromise safety; testing them ensures proper functionality.

Avoid flooded areas: Steer clear of valleys and roads prone to water accumulation to prevent vehicle damage or becoming stranded.

Ensure functional windshield wipers: Working wipers are crucial for maintaining a clear view of the road.

Drive slower and maintain distance: Reducing speed and avoiding sudden movements minimizes the risk of skidding.

Prevent windshield fogging: Use outside air settings on your car ventilation system to keep the windshield clear.

Dubai Police also reminded motorists to stay updated on weather conditions through official channels before heading out.

For assistance, residents can contact Dubai Police through their hotlines: 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries.