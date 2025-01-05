OTS: Screening checkpoints to be installed before immigration counters at NAIA

Passenger experience in terms of security screenings at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is set to improve with the upcoming interchange between the Office for Transportation and Security (OTS) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) stations at the airport.

OTS spokesperson Kim Marquez told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that screening checkpoints at NAIA will soon be located before the immigration counters, a move aimed at giving passengers the option to check in items that are not permitted in carry-on luggage, rather than having those items confiscated by security.

“The OTS suggested that security screening should be done first. Because when they have something to check in, the Immigration does not allow them to go outside back to the airline counters,” the OTS executive said in an interview.

She said that passengers have been complaining because once their passports are stamped by the BI, they can no longer return to the check-in counters to discard prohibited items before boarding their flights.

“The move is fully supported by the NNIC (New NAIA Infra Corporation). There is no date yet as to when this could be implemented since this will require movement of security screening equipment like the X-ray machines,” she explained.

The New NAIA Infra Corporation is the current operator of NAIA, having taken over the operations of the Philippines’ main gateway in September of last year.

According to PNA, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval expressed approval of this development, saying: “Any action of the airport authorities to improve the area for the convenience of the traveling public will be supported by the BI.”

The number of passengers at NAIA exceeded the 50-million mark in 2024, reaching 50.1 million.